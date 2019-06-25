IDOT patches pothole

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — IDOT crews were out patching a pothole on the Perrysville Road bridge over I-74 in Danville.

It was a cause of concern for area drivers. IDOT officials say they were made aware of the problem Friday. That night, a metal slab was bolted to the ground to cover it.

Patchwork was supposed to be done Monday, but was postponed because of rain.

IDOT says potholes like this, even those which go all the way through a bridge are more common than you think.

Officials say the patchwork they’re doing will stabilize the bridge and the condition doesn’t warrant a complete bridge replacement.

Residents say they’re glad IDOT is fixing it and hope it’s enough.