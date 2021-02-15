IDOT: Heavy snow, cold temperatures will make driving dangerous

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois State (ISP) Police are warning people that a major winter storm will create treacherous driving conditions across the state.

Both agencies are urging drivers to strongly consider postponing any unnecessary travel. IDOT says intense periods of heavy snow and continued cold temperatures are expected and can create extremely slick conditions and poor visibility on the roads.

“As always, our team at IDOT will be out on the roads around the clock, but if you can stay indoors, please do, especially during the overnight hours,” says Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Conditions at times could be treacherous, with the cold and wind reducing the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice. Expect extremely long travel times and always prepare your vehicle in the event you are stranded.”

An IDOT press release says the National Weather Service issued a storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, predicting the heaviest snow to fall late Monday afternoon and evening. Between 6-12 inches are expected east of I-57, with some of the heaviest amounts in Chicago, the Metro East, and far southern Illinois.

Along the entire I-55 corridor, 5-8 inches are possible, per the release. In northwest Illinois, 1-2 inches are anticipated.

“Blowing and drifting snow throughout the state are likely due to the amounts and fluffiness of the snow combined with high winds,” the release says.



IDOT says over 1,800 trucks are ready to treat roads and respond to weather emergencies across the state.

“If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient,” says IDOT.

“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” says ISP Director Brandon Kelly. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits.

“Remember, speed limits are set for clear conditions. Only drive the speed limit if it is safe to do so. And please watch out for emergency responders and highway maintainers who are doing their best to keep the roadways safe.”

Other tips if you must travel:

Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

Make sure your gas tank is full.

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.