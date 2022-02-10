EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old IDOT employee is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Thursday afternoon on U.S. Route 40.

The Illinois State Police said Steven Kresin and Rodney Hout were filling potholes near 200 Street, just west of Altamont, at approximately 2 p.m. An SUV driven by 81-year-old Roberta Forbes failed to slow down, hit Kresin and then hit the trailer being pulled by Kresin and Hout’s truck.

Kresin was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Forbes was also injured, but is expected to survive. Hout was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, but Forbes was ticketed for failing to slow down as she approached Kresin and Hout’s truck.