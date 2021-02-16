IDOT deploying wing plows to clear snowdrifts from roads

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Snow drifting onto highways in winter storms can be a big hazard for drivers.

So the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says it has just the right tools to clear it from the roads.

“These bad dudes are called wing plows, and they are designed to help open drifted roads,” says IDOT on Facebook.

“Notice the snow covering the rear of the truck. You’re likely to see a lot of these, and they really stir up this powdery snow, which is why we ask for plenty of room around all plows.”