ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) Following a deadly crash that took two students’ lives in Assumption, the Illinois Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study of the area where the crash happened.

The crash happened on Highway 51 and Leafland Avenue.

The Mayor of Assumption Derek Page said they moved the speed limit sign back a quarter of a mile, added flashing yellow lights to the crossing sign on both sides of the highway, and added a speed trailer 30-50 feet from the speed limit sign. All of this has been provided by IDOT.

“I am very impressed with them. IDOT has been very open. Once the traffic studies are done, hopefully by October the study will be complete,” said Mayor Page.

Page said there might be more additions as IDOT is working on short-term and long-term changes.