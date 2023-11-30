SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers across Illinois planting cover crops may be able to get a discount, thanks to the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Fall Covers for Spring Savings program.

The discount program offers up to $5 for every acre planted to encourage farmers to grow additional acres of cover crops that are not covered by other state or federal incentives. This is the fifth year the agency has offered the program.

“The ‘Fall Covers for Spring Savings’ program provides a ‘jump start’ to initiate what may be a new practice for some producers,” Jerry Costello II, the Illinois Director of Agriculture, said. “The proven versatility of cover crops to improve soil health, reduce erosion, increase moisture availability during drought, and reduce pests, weeds and diseases are just some of the benefits of making this investment.

According to John Kim, the director of the Illinois EPA, the state’s participation in the U.S. Gulf Hypoxia Task Force made it possible for the state to enroll an additional 40,000 acres in 2023.

Applicants need to have coverage for their land with the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency’s crop insurance program. IDOA officials said the department will use many tools to verify the acres applied through this program.

Information can be written into the application to be validated starting Dec. 4. Applications can be submitted starting 9 a.m. on Dec. 15. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The application can be found on IDOA’s website.