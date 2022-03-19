ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating Women’s History Month with special guided tours highlighting

The tours “will highlight women who lived across several generations and came from different corners of the state, but all shared the sentiment expressed by Illinois’ first female State Senator, Fifer Bohrer: ‘It is possible to build a better world.'”

There will be a series of free “Walk, Hike and Bike History guided walking tours” starting at 2 p.m. on March 25, 26, 31 and April 1 and 2. The 1.5 mile tours are one hour long.

The tour starts at the Dana-Thomas House, which officials said is “a platform from which to pursue equal rights.” It will then end at the Illinois State Capitol, which is “where Illinois became the first state east of the Mississippi to secure presidential suffrage for women,” according to officials. Other landmarks along the tour include the Vachel Lindsay Home, the Illinois Governor’s Mansion and the Illinois State Supreme Court.

Reservations are encouraged. You can do so online or by calling (217) 524-3971.