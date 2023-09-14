DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is getting money from the state to help make some improvements.

The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The park district will use the $200,000 to resurface areas at Scovill Park West. The nature park has walking and biking trails. It also hosts bike races and cross-country events throughout the year.

The money will be used to update 1.6 miles of the former golf cart paths.

“The extensive Steven’s Creek bike trail network is utilized by thousands of residents each week and rehabilitating the trails out at Scovill Park West will provide even more recreational opportunities for our community,” Executive Director Clay Gerhard said in a statement.

Construction is expected to start in the spring.