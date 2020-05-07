IDES question not as straightforward as it looks, filers warn

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Like thousands of other people across the state who had never before been laid off or filed for unemployment, Scott Woolridge wasn’t prepared to navigate the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Then COVID-19 struck and non-essential work halted across the state after Gov. JB Pritzker issued a Stay-At-Home order aimed at preventing the virus’ spread; Woolridge joined thousands of others when he found himself out of work and forced into navigating a new system.

So when he was filling out an IDES questionnaire, Woolridge answered honestly: A union carpenter by trade and a person with a job to return to after his temporary lay-off subsides, Woolridge wasn’t actively looking for another job.

The IDES questionnaire asked ‘Did you actively look for work?’ and Woolridge answered: No.

That answer cost the family benefits and money, his wife told WCIA Thursday.

“Basically, I just wanted to give a tip to first-time filers because if they’ve never filed before with COVID-19, they may think (to answer) ‘No’ because they’re really not searching for work – they’re waiting to go back to work,” Kim Woolridge said.

Her husband actually needed to answer “Yes” to the question in order to get benefits, she learned after talking to state lawmakers and others about the issue, due to how the system flags applications for unemployment benefits.

“I did look online and…it’s not real clear for people,” she said “It needs to be more direct.”

So when her husband was eligible to re-certify for unemployment, he tried that — and it worked.

But they’re still missing the unemployment benefits from the first try.

“When I told him why I thought (the denial) had happened, his first response was, ‘But I’m not actively looking for work, so I answered correctly.’ I tried to explain the system to him,” Kim Woolridge said. “The system is good, but it’s not perfect for every population, so sometimes glitches come up.

“When the offices are open? That’s fine, because you can get to a person and they can get it corrected. Now right now? It’s not corrected, we don’t know how it’s going to get corrected and we’re still waiting for two weeks of missed benefits as are a lot of other families.”

Kim Woolridge said the family has tried calling a 1-800-number IDES listed that would put them in touch with an employee to let them know about the error and have it corrected, but so far, she hasn’t been able to reach anyone.

Woolridge said she contacted lawmakers — including Senator Chapin Rose and Represenative Dan Caulkins — who told her they’ve been fielding similar calls from constituents, as record numbers of people are flooding the state’s unemployment claims system.

IDES data released Thursday shows the department has processed more than 1 million unemployment claims between March 1 and May 2 — a 12-fold increase from the same time last year, when IDES processed just 78,100 claims.

During Thursday’s daily press briefing, Pritzker praised the department’s employees for adapting to the “unprecedented” demand caused by the pandemic.

“IDES is an often overlooked agency which has been fundamentally defunded over many years,” he said. “It has 500 fewer employees now than it did during the Great Recession a decade ago. Its computer system, like those of many other states, was built in the aftermath of the Great Recession with the idea that nothing could ever be worse than the Great Recession. IDES systems were unfit to handle the surge, costing tens of thousands of Illinoisans. …In many ways, (IDES employees) have been forced to build a new airplane while flying.”

Pritzker also said 100 new call center employees will be added to the IDES employee roster starting Monday.

Woolridge said she’s still waiting to hear back from IDES directly. She said she also knows “about 30” people who have had a similiar issue.

When asked if she was satisfied with how things have gone so far, Woolridge’s answer was simple: “No.”

“I am hopeful that either the Senator or the Representative will be able to have a conversation with the governor and talk with the people at IDES and come up with a quick resolution because I’m sure that this affects a lot more people than those that have contacted me.”

Caulkins told WCIA on Thursday he planned to bring up the issue in an evening conference call with IDES.

“Somehow they will have to go in and make a change to either take that question off the questionnaire or disregard the answer,” he said. “These people have never been on unemployment and they are just being honest.”