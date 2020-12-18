IDES aiming to recollect unemployment benefits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–If you’ve received unemployment benefits … There’s a chance the state may ask you to give the money back. I-d-e-s is sending out letters to people who they believe received more than they should have.

For some it’s meant trying to cover a $600 bill, but in other cases some people owe the state thousands.

Jill Howe is a hairdresser in Champaign. She says she applied for benefits back in march, but had to wait until may to qualify because she’s self-employed.

In May she received nearly $2700 in back payment from the state that they’re now asking her to pay back.

“It’s not because of fraud or because I filled out the form wrong, or did something else wrong. If it was for that I can understand why you’re asking for that money back, but I didn’t do anything wrong.”

IDES says it’s required by the federal government to recover “overpayments.”

Unless federal action is taken to waive them —

People will have until early january to come up with the money.

If you received one of these letters — you can file for appeal.