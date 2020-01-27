Identity of bank robber sought

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help from the public to help solve a bank robbery. It happened about 4:45 pm, Wednesday, January 22, at First Mid Bank and Trust, in the 2900-block of Crossing Court.

A suspect with a gun entered the bank, jumped the counter and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities believe the suspect is male, 5’4″, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing light blue jeans, a green-and-blue colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, tan boots and a skeleton face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com