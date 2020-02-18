IDA works on impending gypsy moth infestations

ILLINOIS (AP) — State officials are working on plans to combat gypsy moth infestations.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture planned nine open houses to discuss treatment strategies at infested sites in the northern part of the state, including using a naturally-occurring bacteria and pheromone specific to the insects and prevents males from breeding.

Officials say there’s no danger to humans, pets or other wildlife. The non-native pest eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs but specifically targets oak leaves.