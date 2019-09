SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Just in time for D-Day, you can take a trip in one of World War II’s most iconic planes. A B-17 bomber is being shown at Willard.

Known as the Flying Fortress, the 65,000 pound plane was one of the mot popular in the US arsenal.

If you hear a loud rumble in the sky, look up. It will most likely be the Aluminum Overcast. Flights are being offered all weekend.