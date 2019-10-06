Iconic bar celebrates past before closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I students will have to party at a new bar next month. Student favorite “Kams” announced September they would be closing their Daniel Street location and opening a new one.

But…not without a sendoff!

They officially made this weekend “Employee Alumni Weekend.”

They had former employees from all different decades visiting the old bar. They’re building a new Kams, because the landlord decided a 15-story apartment would go up in the old building’s place.

The bar owners wanted to keep it open to bridge the gap until the new Kams is built, but October 20th was the final day they were given.

“I feel like although Kams is relocating it’ll never be the same,” said former Kams employee Kerri Zelensek. “It’s old kind of crumbling, nostalgic self has so much charm to it. So we wanted to experience that one more time.”

Zelensek added she couldn’t participate like she used to, since she’s now pregnant with her second child. However, she’s heard from other alumni that even more of them are making their way to Champaign to celebrate the bar over the next few weeks.

Owners hope the new Kams can open by New Year’s Eve.