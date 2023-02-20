EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham School District is taking what some say is a step back in time. Students can’t use technology after the district experienced a network issue.

Earlier this month, the district canceled classes for two days while they investigated the problem. Now students are back, but class looks a little different.

“I feel like I’m learning more because I’m reading through the books that we’re reading,” said Maddox Hurley, a student in the district.

Students like Hurley are getting a taste of the past. They haven’t been able to use their technology over the past week. On Feb. 9th, the school district announced it had a problem with its computer network and had contacted local agencies on how to move forward. They canceled classes and activities for the next few days while they investigated.

Students came back to find out they wouldn’t be able to use their laptops or tablets.

“For me, it’s kind of hard. It just gets to my fingers a little bit. I miss my computer,” said Hurley.

“I think it’s actually a good thing as far as teachers and students,” said Michelle Wallace, a parent in the district.

For some students, it’s one of the first times they’ve had to go completely without technology but learning to work with those papers has had some positive effects.

“I feel the paper actually helps because you have to read it and write it and it’s right in front of you,” said Landon Wallace, a student in the district. “I’m learning more, I feel like, and actually reading the information.”

The extra learning is a benefit of the situation, but some of it has been tough. In addition to having no devices, families can’t log into the district’s system.

“It’s a little frustrating you know because I can’t log in and look up whatever I might need to look at,” said Michelle Wallace.

She says they were told it could be a couple of months before they’re back to using screens.

“But I know they’re doing their best to get to the bottom of the situation and get us back to normal as soon as possible,” said Michelle Wallace.

In one of the district’s last updates, they said there was “no evidence” personal information was compromised. We’ve reached out to them to find out their progress on the issue. They haven’t gotten back yet.