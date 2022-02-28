WATCH: As masks come off, the world slowly starts moving back to normalcy for most. But there’s one group that’s seemingly left behind: The immune-compromised.

We spoke with a couple of people who are living with conditions that keep their bodies from being able to fight off illnesses.

Living with heightened caution is not new to them in the last couple of years, but the contagious nature of COVID-19 has changed their lives, some in very isolating ways.

And, because their risk of hospitalization and death hasn’t dropped with the rest of the population’s curve, normal feels like it’s a lifetime away.