I-74 lane closure planned for semi-truck crash recovery

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police says crews will be removing a crashed semi-truck off of I-74 near St. Joseph and are closing one lane of the interstate Sunday morning.

Troopers say in an emailed statement the crash happened Saturday just west of St. Joseph.

The closure, which will affect the right westbound lane of I-74, is expected to last for about 2-3 hours.

Troopers are asking drivers to exercise caution when traveling through this area and be mindful of crews working at the scene.