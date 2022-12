CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The ramp from Interstate 57 north to Interstate 74 west has reopened after being closed earlier this morning due to a crash involving a car and a semi.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. this morning. Police say nobody was hurt. The ramp was closed and traffic was rerouted for a couple hours in order to clean up the wreckage. It reopened at 8:30 a.m., and traffic flow is back to normal.