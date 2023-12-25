RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – I-57 remains closed hours later after a fatal crash two miles north of Rantoul in Champaign County.

Illinois State Police report that two people died as a result of the crash.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., a crash involving three vehicles occurred at the County Road 3200 bridge at I-57.

State Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on CR 3200 somehow slid off the overpass onto the interstate and landed on top of a truck-tractor semi-trailer traveling northbound on the interstate.

A third vehicle was traveling southbound on I-57 and was struck by debris from the first two vehicles.

Police report the driver of the westbound vehicle and the northbound semi driver both suffered life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries. The third vehicle did not report any injuries.

The crash resulted in the interstate being closed, with the closure likely into the night as Illinois State Police investigate.

Interstate 57 traffic is being detoured between the Paxton and Rantoul exits and drivers should use US 45 as a detour.