I-55 blocked by jack-knifed truck

Update at 5:20 p.m. on 2/2/22 — All lanes of I-55 have been reopened, but the highway surface is covered in snow and ice with blowing snow causing whiteout conditions. People are advised to stay off the highway until conditions improve.

ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — All three lanes of northbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 115 in Logan County are blocked by a jack-knifed semi-truck.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the Elkhart exit while the truck is being removed from the road.

Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Dan Kovack said the blockage will last for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.