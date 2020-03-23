Hy-Vee works to restock food banks

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Hy-Vee, Inc., is working to give back to communities in eight states where it has facilities. Leaders set a goal of $1 million to help restock local food bank shelves during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Monday, Hy-Vee’s campaign will work to raise money and awareness. When customers check out, they’ll be asked if they want to donate $1 or more for local food banks. For every dollar raised, Hy-Vee will match it dollar for dollar up to $500,000.

All funds will be collected at stores on a weekly basis and given to area food banks. Donations at checkout will be accepted March 23 – April 30.

Each Hy-Vee location has already selected an area food bank to receive the monetary donations with many having prior relationships with those agencies meeting the needs of residents facing food insecurities.

