CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The hype is building around the college football season; it kicks off in less than a month. The Illini are starting practice Thursday and fans are getting ready to cheer them on at Memorial Stadium in September.

It’s not without changes to areas some people visit the most often: the concession stands. This upcoming season, fans will find new grab-and-go stations with sandwiches and drinks as well as food trucks from local vendors like Watson’s Chicken.

Cassie Arner, the Senior Associate Athletic Director, said one of the goals was to add more options like fruit and Jersey Mike’s sandwiches. They also want to expand the number of offerings. That way, fans spend more time in their seats and less time in lines looking for food.

“Grab-and-go has been a really successful option for a lot of big venues,” Arner said. “It’s one thing that we’ll be putting in three different sections of the stadium.”

Arner said two will go in the horseshoe area, one on the east side and another int the west balcony. She added that the east side has the largest number of fans.

In addition to food, fans can also notice upgrades to the concession area on the east side. Crews are wrapping up construction after adding brighter lighting, repainting the beams, replacing windows and redoing the bathrooms.

Fans can check out the changes in just a few weeks. The team’s first home game is Sept. 2 versus Toldeo at 6:30 p.m.