URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday is Hunger Action Day and Eastern Illinois Foodbank is working to help bridge the hunger gap throughout the area.

To do that, they hosted their largest volunteer event of the year, Operation Orange.

Nearly 100 people gathered in their Urbana warehouse to pack potatoes.

Amanda Borden, the foodbank’s Vice President of Development, said they’d be distributed across 18 Central Illinois counties.

“Everybody in the community can really make an impact, and it doesn’t take a lot to make a huge impact,” she said. “You can donate, every dollar can feed three people, three of our neighbors, for a day.”

She said produce items like potatoes are important to pack, that way families have access to healthier food more often.

To volunteer for shifts and learn how you can help, visit Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s website.