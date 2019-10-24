Hundreds protest lack of input in anti-Semitism resolution

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hundreds of Jewish students are protesting tonight. They say their input wasn’t included in the drafting of what anti-Semitism means.

Tonight, the student government votes on how to define anti-Semitism as a student body, but Jewish students on campus say no major Jewish student groups or organizations were asked about what that definition should look like. Hundreds protested by walking out of the student government meeting.

“We are not here to negotiate the definition of anti-Semitism. We are not here to let anyone other than members of our community define what makes me and what makes everyone on this campus that is Jewish feel unsafe and unheard and unwelcome and that’s something that is a Jewish right,” said Student Senator Ian Katsnelson.

Katsnelson says he was shocked when he found out the resolution defining anti-Semitism was composed without the input of any major Jewish organizations. “I took it directly as a means to silence the Jewish voices on this campus.”

A student senator who helped draft that definition says they did consult Jewish students. He says they understand it’s hard to define the hatred against a group of people because it can be felt in many ways.