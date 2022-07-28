SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nonprofit organization in Springfield was recently announced as the recipient of an award from the FBI for its efforts in supporting human trafficking survivors.

Grounds of Grace’s mission is to integrate and empower survivors into the community by providing intense trauma psychotherapy, medical assistance, food services, clothing, job skills, social training skills, opportunities to pursue quality education and more. They work alongside community agencies to help provide these needs to survivors.

“Human trafficking cannot be tackled by law enforcement alone,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “The FBI combines numerous resources, not only from law enforcement partners, but also from organizations like Grounds of Grace who assist victims on their road to recovery.”

For their efforts, Grounds of Grace was awarded with the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. Presented on behalf of the Director of the FBI, the award was created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combatting terrorism, cybercrime, illegal drugs, gangs and other crimes leading to violence in America.

“We know that teamwork is key to overcoming any challenge, and that hope and a smile go a long way when times feel rough,” said Dana Pfeiffer, Grounds of Grace Executive Director. “This award underscores our commitment to perseverance, creativity and empathy in helping people through challenging circumstances.”