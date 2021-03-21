Human remains found in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say skeletal remains were recovered in Pana on Saturday, as several law enforcement agencies continue their search a man reported missing over a year ago.

A press release says Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 agents found human skeletal remains in a field at East 6th Street and North 2500 East Road in Pana.

Detectives say the remains were found northeast of the Tri-County Fairgrounds, which is where then 25-year-old Daniel “Danny” Crosby was last seen on Feb. 27, 2020.

Troopers say family and friends of Crosby have had no contact with him since that day. The man was reported missing to Carterville Police on March 18, 2020.

Police say the human remains were found in an area beyond what was previously searched after Crosby’s disappearance. Troopers said on Friday they expanded their search area after getting additional tips.

Investigators say they have not yet identified the remains and will need to conduct additional forensic review.

Police say their initial review of the remains indicate there were no obvious signs of trauma.

ISP says they are actively investigating. No further information was immediately available Sunday.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.

ISP investigators they were assisted at the scene Saturday by the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, the Pana Police Department, the Pana Fire Department, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Coroner’s Office, in addition to several other agencies.