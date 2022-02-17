DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As COVID cases continue to decline and COVID restrictions are loosened, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is revising its guidelines for visitors.

Each patient in the following areas of the hospital are allowed to have two visitors:

The emergency department

Inpatient (medical/surgeries, pediatrics, women and infant center)

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient)

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

End-of-life patients

All visitors must be at least 18 years of age unless they are the parents of a child receiving care. Visitors must wear a medical-grade mask and be screened for symptoms and exposure to COVID.

Anyone who is under investigation for a possible COVID diagnosis or confirmed to be positive will not be allowed into the hospital.

Hospital staff said they will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID in the community and region and will adjust its visitor policy accordingly.