CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IHOP’s National Pancake Day event is returning to its restaurants on Tuesday, and four Central Illinois restaurants are partnering with HSHS St. John’s Hospital for a good cause.

Customers nationwide can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes as part of National Pancake Day. In return, IHOP is asking customers to leave donations for three charitable organizations: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

The two IHOP restaurants in Springfield, along with the restaurants in Decatur and Jacksonville, will be sending their collected donations to HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, which is part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve. IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways,” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, said in a statement. “At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious. Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts towards helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country.”