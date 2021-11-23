HSHS St. John’s Hospital updates visitors guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. John’s Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will enact new guidelines for hospital visitors starting Wednesday.

Patients at the hospital may be visited by up to two people, with varying guidelines depending on the age of the patient and where the patient is being treated:

Emergency Department

Adult patient: Two visitors who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit

Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units

Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pediatric inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Women and infants center: Two support persons during delivery who must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay.

NICU patients: Two parents allowed. Individuals must remain the same for the duration of the hospital stay. Two people are allowed in the room at once.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors per patient per day. Please call the hospital (217-544-6464) for guidance in specific situations.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient)

Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients receiving outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments

Two support persons

Visitor guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the community.

All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entering the facility, including temperature checks, screens for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms and wearing of medical grade masks (non-cloth). Visitors must be 18 years or older unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

No visitors will be allowed for patients with a possible or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.