HSHS St. Anthony’s gets distinction for procedures

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has been named a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. Studies show knee and hip replacements are among the fastest growing medical treatments in the country.

The Blue Distinction is given to those facilities demonstrating expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries resulting in fewer complications and re-admissions. Hospitals designated as such must maintain national accreditation.

For more information, click here.