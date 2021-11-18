HSHS St. Anthony’s begins reopening of front lobby

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital began a limited reopening of its front lobby entrance today.

The reopening allows visitors to enter the facility off Maple Street in addition to the Prairie Heart entrance and the emergency room.

“We are pleased to welcome people back through our front door again,” said HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham. “It is a step in the right direction to be able to provide additional accessibility to our building and services.”

The following guidelines are in place to ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff:

The entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding national holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas). These hours are dependent on prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and may change.

The Prairie Heart Institute entrance (south of the main entrance) is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It should be used by those coming to the hospital for outpatient diagnostic imaging and cardiology testing, Prairie Heart clinic visits, IV therapy and appointments with the clinical dietitian.

Those coming to the hospital for pain management, surgical procedures and Wound Healing Center visits should continue to use the emergency department entrance at this time.

All patients and visitors should utilize the emergency department entrance on Mulberry Street at all other times when the Prairie Heart Institute and front lobby entrance doors are locked.

All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, must wear a mask and have a temperature check upon entrance. Visitors will only be allowed if they are free of symptoms.

Current visitor guidelines remain in place: Emergency department Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. Inpatient units Adult inpatients: One visitor per patient per day during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed. Women and infants center: Two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay. End-of-life patients Two visitors at a time. Surgery (inpatient and outpatient) One visitor in the patient room for the duration of the surgical procedure. Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services One visitor may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas. Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments One support person. No visitors will be allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.



These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the community.