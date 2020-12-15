HSHS asking people to submit holiday e-cards to help brighten patients’ spirits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital says it’s working to help raise the spirits of people who are hospitalized this holiday season.

The hospital is inviting people to send a Christmas or holiday e-card — adding it’s a simple process that can be done online.

All it’s asking for is that you write a festive or uplifting message for one of their e-cards, which will be printed out by volunteers and placed on patient food trays.

“With visitor restrictions in place, these small messages can make a big difference,” said Kris Myszka, volunteer director at St. John’s Hospital. “Our volunteers are happy to help.”

Click here for more information on how to help brighten someone’s spirits this holiday season. You can select one of several HSHS locations, including in Springfield and Decatur.