How Walmart is handling Capacity Limits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The State’s Tier 3 guidelines require almost all businesses to operate at 25% capacity. This means many stores have to grapple with limiting the number of customers they can serve.

Walmart has been taking it a step further. Since April, they’ve been operating at 20% capacity. Walmart officials said the burden has been made easier by a significant increase in their customers using online grocery pickups and Walmart’s website to shop for goods.

But still, as a precautionary measure they’ve started counting the number of people entering and leaving the store again. They’ll continue to do so until cases go back down.