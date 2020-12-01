How Walmart is handling Capacity Limits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The State’s Tier 3 guidelines require almost all businesses to operate at 25% capacity. This means many stores have to grapple with limiting the number of customers they can serve.

Walmart has been taking it a step further. Since April, they’ve been operating at 20% capacity. Walmart officials said the burden has been made easier by a significant increase in their customers using online grocery pickups and Walmart’s website to shop for goods.

But still, as a precautionary measure they’ve started counting the number of people entering and leaving the store again. They’ll continue to do so until cases go back down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story