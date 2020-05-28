How unemployment is calculated

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Unemployment has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, but not many people know how those percentages are calculated.

The Decatur-Macon County Economic Development Corporation are trying to lay it all out. Just two months ago, unemployment in Macon County was at 4.3 percent. With the loss of retail and some food service jobs, experts believe it could double in May. Decatur-Macon County EDC has been tracking the trend. They have also set out on an initiative to help people understand where that number comes from.

Every month the federal government surveys 60,000 households. People surveyed get broken down to ‘working’, ‘not working but looking’, and ‘cannot work or are unable to’. Those working and looking are the only ones considered in the unemployment rate.

“If somebody gets that call to answer that survey, ‘Are you working?’ You answer that question accurately and truthfully because that impacts the labor force and that impacts those unemployment numbers,” says Decatur-Macon County EDC President Nicole Bateman.

People might start going back to work as the state reopens, but it will not reflect in the numbers immediately because unemployment information is released one month behind. The Illinois Department of Unemployment Security has processed more than 1.3 million unemployment claims since May 1. That is 12 times higher than the same time period last year.