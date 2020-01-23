How to have a Habitat home

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People interested in applying for a Habitat for Humanity home can sign up to attend an informational session. Two presentations will cover the same information, so those interested only need to attend one. Advanced registration is required.

Habitat for Humanity's Homeownership Program allows future homeowners to build alongside volunteers and invest hundreds of "sweat equity" hours.











When a home is completed, the family pays zero interest and an affordable mortgage which is invested back in the the organization’s mission to build more homes for other low-income families in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County’s Homeownership Program

2744 South 6th Street, Springfield

Thursday, January 30: Noon

Thursday, February 13: 6 pm

(217) 523 – 2710

Advanced registration required