CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Along with the winter weather comes sinus issues and migraines.

Dr. Andrew Zasada, MD, of OSF says the lower temperatures and air pressure can actually cause migraines. And he’s even seeing an uptick in patients coming in for those issues.

He said the best thing to do is to attack the migraines early with over-the-counter products.

“Keep yourself in good physical condition, get enoguh rest, sleep, excerise a little bit, keep a healthy life style, healthy diet,” Zasada said. “Secondly, when you know the weather is going to change by watching WCIA, try to stay indoors.”

He said staying in warm- or controlled-temperature environments can help curb the side effects.