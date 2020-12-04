How the Macon County Health Department is enforcing Tier 3 Guidelines

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Health officials in Macon County said they need both cooperation from restaurants and the general public to help monitor the virus and enforce guidelines.

The Macon County Health Department enforces the guidelines through a step-by-step process.

First they rely on people in town to keep an eye on businesses and call to make complaints whenever guidelines are being ignored. Then they call said business with a warning.

On the second complaint, health officials say they’ll stop by the accused establishment for a physical inspection, and issue out a cease and desist order after the third.

If they still choose not to comply, this could mean having their food and liquor licenses suspended indefinitely.

“Again, the goal is to get businesses to comply, not to shut them down,” Macon County Health’s Brandi Binkley said. “We really want to keep people safe, and protect lives, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The Beach House in Decatur said that even though they are among the hardest hit by the state’s restrictions, that they’re members of the community too, and it’s on them to do their part to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

“Our main focus and goal is not just to be hard on ourselves, but the whole community,” Manager Casey Van Bellehem said. “We want to make sure people are safe and we’re doing this in the safest possible manner.”

Officials say they are grateful for all the restaurants in town who’ve continued to cooperate with them.