Live Now
TACKLE HUNGER: Please donate now to help your area school “Tackle Hunger” in central Illinois.

How bike-friendly is campus?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

2019 Bicycle Friendly University Campus Reviewer Survey

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.