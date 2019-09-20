How bike-friendly is campus?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A director of Latinx films has been added to the lineup of this year's Chaz and Roger Ebert Symposium. Gregory Nava will close out the day-long event with a discussion about his career including efforts to honor diversity in his filmmaking and his vision for the industry going forward.

Nava has directed the films El Norte, My Family and Selena, and is the creator of the Latinx series on PBS, American Family, which was nominated for both an Emmy and Golden Globe. Nava's El Norte and Selena have both been shown at Ebertfest.