CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Housing sales are slowing in Champaign County, according to new data.

The county’s Association of Realtors said that last month, 255 houses were sold in the county. A year ago, that number was 337. The association’s president, P.J. Trautman, said they have sold an alarming 15% fewer homes than last year.

Part of the reason people are turning away from buying homes is the number of homes to sell is running out. The association said they have 649 properties to sell as of Aug. 15, compared to 877 at this time last year.

Another key factor, Trautman said, is high interest rates.

“A $200,000 home, two years ago, interest rates were around 3 percent. The principal and interest payment on that would be $843 a month,” Trautman said. “Today with interest rates near 7 percent, that same home purchase at $200,000, would be a monthly payment of $1330. It’s more than a 50 percent increase in the cost for the buy just because the interest rates are up.”

On the flip side, if you’re looking to sell and move, Trautman said now is the best time to do it. If your house has held or gained value since you bought it, you could make significantly more money on the property.