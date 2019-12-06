Housing complex hopes to offer another chance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–These beds are empty, but the employees who work here want to fill them with people looking for a second chance. Workers at the Decatur Transitional Housing Complex are hoping to give ex offenders a place to move forward. “The purpose of the program is to help them reenter as functioning members of our community,” said Leara Evans, Administrator at the Decatur Transitional Housing Complex.

That starts with giving them a place to sleep at night. There are about 50 beds for men and women. “Unfortunately the main problem they have is housing,” said Beverly Puryear, Program Director at the Decatur Transitional Housing Complex. “They come out and they don’t have places to go to live,” said Evans. In addition, they’re providing resources. “We want to help give them the skills to gain that employment,” said Evans. They will do a Fresh Start Program to help them get state id, medical insurance, and food allowances. Program instructors will then assess whether they need a GED and other programs to enhance educational skills. “We’re trying to help prevent that reentry that we hear so much about,” said Evans.

People will be able to stay in the facility 90 to 120 days. During that time they hope the men and women who will live there will want to leave and make a difference. “Motivate them to not want to go back and also motivate them once they get out to not just get a job but also maybe start a career,” said Evans. Employees say they are in need of hygiene products for the people who move in and they are looking for money to help them afford all the resources they are offering.