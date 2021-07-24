Housing Authority holds 2nd YouthBuild Commencement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Housing Authority of Champaign County offers a YouthBuild. It’s designed to give teens and young adults who couldn’t complete high school on their first try, a second chance.

Today, they just graduated their second class. YouthBuild works with students and young adults aged 18 to 24 to help them get on their feet. YouthBuild’s Executive Director Lilly Walton said she’s proud of this latest group for completing the program, and she’s excited to see another group of young people take steps toward their future careers.

“It means everything to us,” Walton said. “This is a great program, and with grants we’ve received through the department of labor, we were able to get this resource into our community and get young people connected with jobs and education.”

Graduates received a diploma and a career certification.