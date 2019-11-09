Housing authority helping students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County approved a program at their meeting Thursday night to help out students.

Students in public housing who get accepted to the University of Illinois will be eligible for “student vouchers.” The one requirement is that they must qualify for Illinois Connection, which covers tuition. If they do, the housing authority will pay their living costs in residence halls. CEO David Northern says they want to help open doors for kids.

“We want to help pay the housing,” says Northern. “We talked with the university and they can separate the room and board and so the young people can probably get Pell Grants, or something like that, to pay for their food expenses. But we just want to make sure that when they graduate and have that access to higher education that they’re debt-free.”

Northern says some people have expressed concerns about using the money this way. But he believes the voucher program will not take money away from any other ones.