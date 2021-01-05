Housing Authority: Federal eviction moratorium extended

(WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County is reminding people that protections against evictions of eligible renters will continue.

It says in a Facebook post that the federal eviction moratorium was extended to January 31, 2021.

“This does not mean you do not have to pay your rental balance once this is over,” the post says. “You will still be required to pay your rental balance.”

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield says he signed a declaration that determines evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health rules that slow the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says people who are covered by the order are those who:

Used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent and housing.

Make no more than $99,000 per year as a single-filer, or $198,000 in a jointly filed tax return.

Are unable to pay their rent because of a substantial loss of income, work hours, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical bills .

Make their best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as possible, taking into account other non-discretionary expenses.

Would become homeless following the eviction, or forced to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living settings due to no alternative housing options.

Renters must complete a declaration under penalty of perjury that they meet the appropriate criteria.

Click for a copy of the Eviction Declaration Form.

Click here for more information from the CDC on the moratorium order.