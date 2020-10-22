Housing Association of Champaign County announces new EnVision Center

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WCIA)–Leaders with the Housing Association of Champaign County cut this opened up a new EnVision center in Champaign.

EnVision centers are centralized hubs made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). They provide people with resources for economic empowerment, educational advancement, and health and wellness.

“I’m just thankful that both elected officials, Republicans and Democrats, since I’ve been here, has been willing to work for the people we serve here.” H.A.C.C. CEO David Northern said. That’s why we have these programs. The togetherness, we’re all here as one people and we’ll all grow as one.”

Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel added that she was also honored that H.A.C.C. received national recognition, and that she’s excited to have a new EnVision center in Champaign.

“We all need a hand up from time to time, and I think that putting out a formal building is a good way of doing that, as well as being publicly available to the community.” Kloeppel said.

