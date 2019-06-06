Houses to be demolished

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MATTOON, Ill (WCIA)-- Three homes in Mattoon are scheduled to be demolished by the city.

The abandoned homes are falling apart and bringing the property value of the neighborhood they're in, down.

The city's property maintenance code is the guideline for when a home would be in bad enough shape to come down.

That includes broke windows, holes in the roof, and missing siding.

One of the biggest reasons to tear these houses down is because of the people who live by them.

"If you live next to one of these structures you shouldn't have to because you keep your house nice, you deserve to be in a decent neighborhood and the bigger problem with them is we find a lot of vandals and vagrants in them squatting in them," Matt Frederick says.

Houses are scheduled for demolition July 1st.

Some of the lots could be donated to habitat for humanity