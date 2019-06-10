House sustains heavy damage from fire MGN Video Video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are investigating a house fire. It happened about 9:30 pm, Sunday, in the 1200-block of East Main Street.

Crews say, by the time they arrived, the house was engulfed. No one was home and no one was hurt.

The damage is considered major and is displacing the residents, but an estimate was not provided. Crews cleared the scene after midnight. The cause is under investigation.

