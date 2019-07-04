House Speaker Pelosi set for August visit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Democrats in counties around the state are getting ready to welcome a congressional leader to the capital city.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the 2019 speaker for the annual Democratic County Chairs Association Brunch.

The event is a part of the Illinois Democrat Day at the State Fair. The brunch will take place August 14th at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 15th. Individual ticket prices start at $75. You can find more information about purchasing tickets here.