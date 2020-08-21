House sales increase due to pandemic

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)- Realtors in central Illinois just saw their highest sales for July since 2007. They’ve risen a total of 28 percent despite a drop in sales in May. The Champaign county association of realtors, Julie Roth credits the increase to more people staying at home. “I think a lot of people have spent the majority of their time in their homes over the last five to six months, and maybe they’ve decided they’re not big enough, or maybe they’d like to have a home office, or just want more room, so all of those things combined and also just getting out and seeing other homes I think has sparked the interest.” Home prices are also going up, and they’ve risen 12 percent since last month. Realtors say the pandemic has brought increases in sales and changes to the way properties are shown.



“We can now do open houses, and those are very limited as the number of people that can go in at one time sanitize, mask, booties, gloves those types of things,” said Roth.

They’re also seeing a wide range of ages and family sizes for those purchasing homes, and interest rates are even playing a part. “Everybody’s looking at homes, and something that”s helped as well for buyers is the historic low-interest rates with them being at 3%, and they even dipped under that you can afford a lot more home for your money.”, said Roth.