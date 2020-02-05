House Resolution honors the Edwards & Evans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday, State Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) led proceedings to mark the passing of Frank and Cinda Edwards, as well as John Evans, who were killed in a plane crash January 28.

The couple recently celebrated a 37th wedding anniversary. Frank began public service with the Illinois National Guard, then served the Springfield Fire Department for 25-years eventually becoming chief. He then served on the city council for 12 years and served as interim mayor after the passing of Tom Davlin.

Cinda’s career began as a nurse at Memorial Medical Center and St. John’s Hospital before becoming clinical director at Priority Care. She was elected to the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees. Cinda was eventually elected Sangamon County coroner in 2011 and was twice re-elected.

Murphy filed House Resolution 712, co-sponsored by Reps. Tim Butler and Dan Brady to mourn the passing of the Edwards.