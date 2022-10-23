DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr.

Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews then made an aggressive fire attack with a 1 3/4″ pre-connected handline, and quickly brought the unattended cooking fire in the kitchen under control.

Overhaul operations followed to ensure the fire had not spread to the attic.

No injuries to family members or responders were reported.